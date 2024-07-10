CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95,468 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 522,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.35. 1,188,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,614. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $33.56.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

