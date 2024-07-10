CapWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,735,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232,126. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.58 and a 200-day moving average of $204.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

