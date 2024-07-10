CapWealth Advisors LLC Invests $246,000 in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,969,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,275 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $75,424,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,178,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after acquiring an additional 709,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 379.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 457,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHC. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock remained flat at $83.97 during trading on Tuesday. 412,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.