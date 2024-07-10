CapWealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.75. 1,450,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,511. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.29. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $248.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

