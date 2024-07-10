CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,812 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,372,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,427,000 after acquiring an additional 936,339 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,436,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,637,000. Bell Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 947.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 417,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after buying an additional 377,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7,148.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 360,988 shares during the last quarter.

BIL stock remained flat at $91.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,222,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,360. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $91.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.59.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

