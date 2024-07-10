Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Sells C$336,484.32 in Stock

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$336,484.32.
Capstone Copper Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$10.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.40 and a 1-year high of C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.37.
Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.
