Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Sells C$336,484.32 in Stock

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$336,484.32.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$10.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.40 and a 1-year high of C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.37.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CS. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.95.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

