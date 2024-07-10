Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) to “Strong-Buy”

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE:PAY opened at $18.48 on Monday. Paymentus has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $184.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paymentus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paymentus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Paymentus in the 3rd quarter worth $11,806,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Paymentus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 206,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paymentus by 53,916.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth $1,465,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

