Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wickes Group (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.31) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s previous close.
Wickes Group Stock Performance
LON WIX opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.73) on Monday. Wickes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.30 ($2.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of £324.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,126.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 147.53.
About Wickes Group
