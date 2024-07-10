Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wickes Group (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.31) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s previous close.

LON WIX opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.73) on Monday. Wickes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.30 ($2.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of £324.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,126.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 147.53.

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, Design and Installation, and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden and outdoor space, building supplies, tools, timber, doors, drawer fronts, decorating, flooring and tiles, electrical, hardware and roofing, painting, extensions, loft conversions, driveway, hang a shelf, and joinery and landscaping categories.

