Callan Capital LLC Sells 133 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Callan Capital LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $5,634,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1 %

PM traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,069,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,859. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.