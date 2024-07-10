Callan Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 13,609 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,680,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 775,135 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 343,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 79,451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,901,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 110,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 694.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,984,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,139,000 after buying an additional 3,482,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,587. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.