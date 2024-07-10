Callan Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.89. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $448.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.32.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

