Callan Capital LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,838,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,762,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $932,571,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 916,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,422,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,027.55.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,208 shares of company stock valued at $62,514,142 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $17.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,071.12. The company had a trading volume of 257,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,164. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,004.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $960.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $705.03 and a 12 month high of $1,081.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

