Callan Capital LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,826,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,293,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,095,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 985,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,566,000 after purchasing an additional 446,647 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 904,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,558,000 after buying an additional 164,706 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 851,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after buying an additional 306,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 2.7 %

ARW stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.43. 394,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.