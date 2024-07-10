Callan Capital LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,960,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 232,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $564.28. 2,118,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,692. The company has a market capitalization of $486.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $564.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

