Callan Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,521. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $56.62.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

View Our Latest Report on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.