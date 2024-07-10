Callan Capital LLC Buys Shares of 944 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,973,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after buying an additional 140,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.35.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

