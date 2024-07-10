Callan Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,737 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $229,863,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $185,913,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,427 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $39,619,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 378.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after acquiring an additional 605,591 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.99. 5,370,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.59%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

