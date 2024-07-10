Callan Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 20,527.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,060,000 after acquiring an additional 930,732 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,691,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,047,000 after purchasing an additional 800,199 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Analog Devices by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,308,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ADI traded up $6.32 on Wednesday, hitting $238.33. 4,003,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $241.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.