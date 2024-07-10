Callan Capital LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.06. 2,020,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,144. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.17 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 66,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.54, for a total transaction of $22,436,448.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,228 shares in the company, valued at $233,635,491.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,391 shares of company stock worth $136,147,317 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.29.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

