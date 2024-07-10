Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Receives C$78.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Calian Group from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CGY opened at C$53.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$631.13 million, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.55. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$46.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.88.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.97 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calian Group will post 4.6162117 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

