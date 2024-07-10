CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $458.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $383.00 to $458.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on CACI International from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.45.

NYSE CACI traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $427.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.14. CACI International has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $439.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $1,755,028. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

