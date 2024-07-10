C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Raises Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 136.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 252,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,057. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

