C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 924 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

GLD traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,957,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,214,789. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

