C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 5,404 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 914,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,411,000 after purchasing an additional 192,804 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,746,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,727,186. The firm has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

