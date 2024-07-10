C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 352 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $15,109,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $2,176,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.06.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $8.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,071. The company has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.17 and its 200 day moving average is $297.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

