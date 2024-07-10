C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 614.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

IGM stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.62. 245,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,204. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.78.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

