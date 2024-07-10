C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $447,000 Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in ING Groep were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in ING Groep by 2,566.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 894,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 860,527 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,802,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after buying an additional 774,781 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 655,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after buying an additional 622,037 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ING traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. 1,222,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ING

About ING Groep

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.