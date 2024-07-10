C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 2,064 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 128.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.58. 5,448,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,055,629. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.96. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $281.73.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

