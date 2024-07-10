C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after buying an additional 705,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after buying an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.18.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

