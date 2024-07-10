C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 749,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $24,916,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $38.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

