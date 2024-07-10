C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 4,660 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 131.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,264,000 after purchasing an additional 54,683 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,523,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,599,000 after acquiring an additional 33,791 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 931,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 845,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $109.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.68.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

