Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,210 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Butterfly Network worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 108,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,688,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 973,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Butterfly Network

In related news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 59,848 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $56,855.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,699,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,495.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 76,668 shares of company stock worth $72,010 over the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Butterfly Network Stock Up 4.0 %

BFLY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,526,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.14. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 179.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.83%. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

