Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,557 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 437.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.47.

NYSE:BLDR traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.77. The company had a trading volume of 724,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,407. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

