Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BC

Brunswick Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. The stock had a trading volume of 463,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,078. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,531 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,972,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $124,840,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,712,000 after acquiring an additional 278,082 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.