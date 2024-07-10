Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

NYSE:BC opened at $69.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average of $84.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,972,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

