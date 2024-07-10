Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.46. The stock had a trading volume of 338,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,586. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

