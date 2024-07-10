Brokerages Set Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) PT at $73.50

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Dbs Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

SE opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. SEA has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,470.80 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SEA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of SEA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,745 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in SEA by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

