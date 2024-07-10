Brokerages Set NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Target Price at $51.86

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

NWE stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock worth $183,805. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,049,000 after acquiring an additional 187,619 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,816,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,402,000 after purchasing an additional 211,296 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,168,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,341,000 after buying an additional 562,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after buying an additional 208,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,658,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

