Brokerages Set Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Target Price at $10.00

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMPX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley raised Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.72. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $8.37.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 350.70%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,399,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,597.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,399,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,597.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $293,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,467,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 575,794 shares of company stock worth $705,406. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $8,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

