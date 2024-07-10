Brokerages Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Price Target at $63.80

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

AAP opened at $57.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,173.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 67,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,540,000 after purchasing an additional 626,294 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $3,363,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

