Brett (BRETT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.19 Billion

Brett (BRETT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, Brett has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Brett has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $27.31 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brett token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Brett Profile

Brett launched on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.12538469 USD and is up 5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $66,018,604.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brett should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

