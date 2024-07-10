Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives $16.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.57.

Several brokerages have commented on BOWL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOWL

Insider Transactions at Bowlero

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $549,539.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 958,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,395,104.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $549,539.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 958,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,395,104.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,945,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bowlero by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Bowlero by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Bowlero by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bowlero by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bowlero by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Price Performance

BOWL opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. Bowlero has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). Bowlero had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 330.46%. The firm had revenue of $337.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bowlero will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

About Bowlero

(Get Free Report

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.