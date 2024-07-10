Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.31% from the company’s current price.

BLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.56.

TSE:BLX opened at C$34.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$25.40 and a 12 month high of C$36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.10.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.40 million. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.0561014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

