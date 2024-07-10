Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 3.1%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $191.18 and last traded at $190.62. Approximately 2,652,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,394,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

