BNB (BNB) Price Tops $515.94 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. BNB has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion and approximately $1.55 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $515.94 or 0.00892271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,582,568 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,582,615.7592846. The last known price of BNB is 513.86814862 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2190 active market(s) with $2,020,441,027.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

