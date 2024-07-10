Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $76,355.79 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $76,355.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,066,698.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $338,414.01.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88.

SQ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.34. 4,804,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,996,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Block by 3,525.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,310 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,606,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,123 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

