Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $76,355.79 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $76,355.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,066,698.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $338,414.01.
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88.
Block Price Performance
SQ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.34. 4,804,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,996,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Block by 3,525.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,310 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,606,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,123 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
