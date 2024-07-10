Blast (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0157 on Exchanges

Blast (BLAST) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, Blast has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blast has a market cap of $277.80 million and $124.52 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blast token can currently be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blast Token Profile

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,666,184,881 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,650,903,517.852615 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01578601 USD and is up 3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $121,519,139.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

