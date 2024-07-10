BITICA COIN Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.41 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0400084 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

