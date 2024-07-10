Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Down 7.9% This Week

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $95.94 million and approximately $357,078.74 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for $5.98 or 0.00010341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,820.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.32 or 0.00583403 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00038811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00064867 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 5.96886221 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $339,088.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.