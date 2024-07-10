Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Achieves $10.65 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $10.65 million and approximately $21,596.77 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00082953 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00023269 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010344 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001733 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

